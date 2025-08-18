Home

Amid Rs 30,000 crore property dispute, Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur makes big revelation about Karisma Kapoor

Ex-chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandira Kapur, made a surprising comment on her brother’s ex-wife Karisma Kapoor amid the Rs 30,000 crore family dispute.

Recently, 53-year-old businessman Sunjay Kapur died of cardiac arrest on 12 June 2025. This sudden news shocked the entertainment and business world. Ever since the death of the chairman of Sona Comstar, there has been a family dispute over who will take over the Rs 30,000 crore automobile company. Amidst this legal dispute, Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur talked about his ex-wife and actress Karisma Kapoor and praised her for being a ‘good mother’ and ‘taking care of her children’. For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor’s name was reportedly linked to taking over Sunjay Kapur’s wealth. However, Sunjay’s family denied the claims and Karisma Kapoor, was never a part of the legal dispute.

Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur, makesa big revelation

In a conversation with NDTV, Mandhira Kapur called Karisma Kapoor a good mother and appreciated her for taking care of her children. Mandhira revealed, “She is a good mother. I must compliment her on that. She has done a great job in keeping the family together and… you know… I appreciate her for that. I think the kids have been very close, and they have a great relationship. Hopefully, somehow we will be able to move this forward and get the family back together because she is taking care of her kids like any mother would, and that’s what she is doing.”

Is Sunjay Kapur’s sister connected with Karisma Kapoor?

When asked if she is connected to Karisma after Sunjay’s death, Mandhira replied, “Yes, of course. I am sure she is in touch with Priya (Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev Kapoor) as well. The truth is that we all share a good relationship. The kids keep coming to meet their mother. We all stay connected. This does not mean there is any family feud.”

When did Sunjay Kapur marry Karisma Kapoor?

It is worth noting that Karisma Kapoor married Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple got divorced in 2016. They have two children, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor.











