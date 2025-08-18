



In an era where convenience, personalization, and financial empowerment define consumer expectations, a credit card is no longer just a payment instrument—it’s a gateway to a lavish lifestyle. AU Small Finance Bank understands this shift and has crafted a portfolio of credit cards that blend premium banking features with everyday utility. From curated rewards and travel privileges to smart controls and digital-first access, AU Credit Cards are designed to elevate how you spend, save, and live.

AU SFB offers a diverse range of credit cards, each designed to match unique spending habits and lifestyle preferences:

AU Zenith+ Credit Card

Crafted in metal which caters to impeccable taste

Experience luxury with complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access

Up your game with complimentary golf games & lessons

Luxury brand vouchers and movie passes

Shop carefree with low forex markup

AU Vetta Credit Card

Ideal for high spenders

Complimentary Airport Lounge access (domestic and international)

1% Fuel surcharge waiver

Complimentary Concierge services

Earn Reward Points & Brand vouchers as Milestone Benefits

AU LIT Credit Card

India’s first fully customizable credit card

High reward points every cycle

Switch features on or off based on lifestyle needs

Cashback on apparel and groceries

Domestic airport lounge visits every quarter

AU Spont Credit Card

Cashback on UPI transactions

Fuel surcharge waiver

Airport & railway lounge access for frequent travellers

AU Nomo Credit Card

Secured Credit Card backed by FD

Domestic airport lounge & railway lounge access every quarter

Helps improve credit score in case not eligible for unsecured credit cards

Low forex markup for international transactions

Fuel savings and global offers

AU Altura & Altura Plus Credit Cards

Railway lounge access every quarter

Cashback on POS retail transactions

Fuel surcharge waiver

Milestone Benefits

Beyond Transactions: Features That Empower

AU Credit Cards are packed with features that go beyond the basics:

Instant & Easy Access to Credit: Apply online with minimal paperwork and start transacting immediately.

Cashback & Reward Points: Earn on every swipe—whether it’s groceries, utilities, or travel. Points never expire and can be redeemed for purchases or bill payments.

Purchase Protection & Insurance: Enjoy complimentary card liability cover and comprehensive insurance on select cards.

Interest-Free Period: Benefit from 45 days of interest-free credit, provided bills are paid on time.

Lifestyle Privileges: From wellness and entertainment to travel and shopping, AU Credit Cards offer curated experiences and exclusive discounts.

Security & Control: Block lost or stolen cards instantly, reset PINs seamlessly, and manage features in real time.

Premium Banking, Made Accessible

AU Small Finance Bank is democratizing premium banking. Whether you're in a metro or a tier-2 city, AU SFB ensures that you have access to world-class credit card benefits. With transparent terms, instant digital onboarding, and dedicated support, AU Credit Cards are designed to empower every Indian with smarter financial choices.

For individuals seeking secured options, AU SFB also offers the convenience of a credit card against FD, allowing users to enjoy credit benefits while leveraging their fixed deposits.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational purposes only. Features, benefits, and offers mentioned are subject to change at the discretion of AU Small Finance Bank. Readers are advised to visit the official AU SFB (Small Finance Bank) website or contact customer service for the most up-to-date information before applying for any credit card.





