Home

News

Bad news for employees of THIS company as it fires 10% of its India workforce due to…, Not Ratan Tata’s TCS, Azim Premji’s Wipro or Narayana Murthy’s Infosys

Oracle has reported cut its 10% India workforce mostly concentrated in the Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit.

Narayana Murthy, Late Ratan Tata and Azim Premji- File image (Left to right)

Oracle layoff: In a matter of bad news for Indians working in US companies and more specifically, Oracle, an American multinational computer technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas has trimmed around 10% of its India workforce mostly concentrated in the Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) unit. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent layoff decision by Oracle.

Why is Oracle firing Indian employees?

As per a report by BW People, the layoff is part of wider global restructuring, with employees in Israel, Canada, and the US also impacted. The report also said that enterprise engineering, Fusion ERP, AI/ML, and other core cloud functions are most likely impacted by the Oracle layoff decision.

Oracle to train 200K students in India in Cloud, AI tech

In a significant development from June, Cloud major Oracle announced that it would support the training of 200,000 students in India in Cloud, data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies, a report by news agency IANS said.

“Tamil Nadu ranks among one of India’s top 12 states with a growing youth population. As part of our responsibility to provide youth and young professionals with a platform to upskill themselves and achieve their career goals, we launched Naan Mudhalvan,” said J. Innocent Divya, MD, TNSDC.

(With inputs from agencies)











