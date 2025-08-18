Home

Blood Moon in India to occur on THIS date, will be visible in China, Russia, Australia | All you need to know

The September 7 total lunar eclipse will be best visible in India, China, Russia, Western Australia, Eastern Africa, and Arab nations.

New Delhi: Astronomy enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting September 7, when the sky will showcase a spectacular event. On September 7, a total lunar eclipse will occur during which the Moon will turn red, a phenomenon popularly known as the “Blood Moon.” According to the reports, the Asian countries and Western Australia will witness the total eclipse from start to finish. In many other parts of the world, people will be able to see only some phases of the eclipse.

It is important to note that a total lunar eclipse occurs during the Corn Moon. ‘Corn Moon’ is one of the nicknames given to the full moon. The full moon on September 7, 2025, will also coincide with a total lunar eclipse. Hence, it may also be referred to as the “Corn Moon Eclipse.”

Blood Moon: All You Need To Know

It will not be visible in North America, though a partial lunar eclipse can be seen from the western part of Alaska.

A portion of the eclipse will be visible as the Moon rises in the UK and Western Europe

In India, the lunar eclipse will begin at 8:58 PM on September 7 and continue until 1:25 AM on September 8.

During this time, the Moon will appear red or orange

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon’s surface.

When Does A Total Lunar Eclipse Occurs?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow completely covers the Moon’s surface. While sunlight illuminates the Moon’s disk, the presence of Earth in between causes the sunlight to pass through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the Moon.

As sunlight passes through the atmosphere, it gets scattered. This means the shorter wavelengths (blue) are scattered more than longer wavelengths (red). During this process, red light bends toward the Moon. This is why a lunar eclipse is called a “Blood Moon,” as the Moon’s color completely changes, appearing like blood.











