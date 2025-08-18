Home

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion, may get open on…, plan is to complete work by….

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-2 in Delhi on Sunday, 17 August. After this, discussions have started on the projects going on in Ghaziabad as to when they will be inaugurated. Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had talked about the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway by October. In such a situation, it is expected that people can get the gift of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway on this Diwali.

According to the NBT, it was found that about 15% work is still left on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

How many parts are ready?

The part from Akshardham to Baghpat is completely ready. 10% work is still left in the Baghpat to Saharanpur part. At the same time, about 5 per cent work is left from Saharanpur to Chhutman. The target is to complete both these remaining works by October. The work between Chhutman and Dehradun has been completed. In such a situation, it is being claimed that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will be operational by October, according to the NBT reports.

How much work is remaining to be completed?

At the same time, if NHAI officials are to be believed, more than 90 per cent of the work has been completed, and the remaining work is being completed rapidly. The work will be completed within two months, but sources say that it will be difficult to complete the work within three to four months, according to reports.

What was the deadline?

It is known that this project was to be completed in March 2024, but the completion of the project is getting delayed. Earlier, some part of it was set to open in January 2025, but later it was postponed. This expressway will mainly connect Delhi, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Saharanpur and then Dehradun. Although six lanes have been constructed at most places, for future needs, it can also be expanded from 8 to 12 lanes.











