Did Anil Sharma confirm Gadar 3 plans? Ameesha Patel sets conditions before returning as Sakeena

After clashes over Gadar 2’s climax, director Anil Sharma and actress Ameesha Patel appear to have mended ties, though Sakeena’s story remains under negotiation for Gadar 3.

The stormy phase that once shook the release of Gadar 2 seems to be settling down with time. What began as a bitter clash between actress Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma is now appearing to soften, though the road to Gadar 3 is not without its terms.

During the release of Gadar 2, Ameesha openly admitted she felt “cheated” when the climax of the film was changed without her knowledge. The actress, who played the much-loved Sakeena, had expected a meatier role opposite Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh.

Sharma, on his part, dismissed the storm by describing Ameesha as “moody.” He insisted that despite the disagreements, he still considered her “a part of his family.”

When asked recently if their relationship had improved, Sharma told News18 Showsha, “My equation with Ameesha is great now. Waqt ke saath saath sab cheezein sahi ho jaati hai. Abhi sab badhiya hai! [Time heals everything. Now everything is good.”

Ameesha’s Conditions for Gadar 3

Though the tension seems calmer, Ameesha is not stepping into the third instalment without clear boundaries. Reports suggest she has made it clear that she will only return as Sakeena if her love story with Tara Singh continues to hold the centre stage.

When quizzed about this demand, Sharma remained diplomatic. “Sakeena and Tara are an integral part of Gadar. But we’ll discuss more about her character before the release of Gadar 3,” he said.

Actress Speaks Out

Ameesha has not hidden her stand. In a chat on X, she admitted there were “creative differences” and made it clear she would only be a part of Gadar 3 if she felt “super excited” about the script, the way she did during the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Later, speaking on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, she alleged that portions of Gadar 3’s climax had already been shot without her involvement. Still, she struck a conciliatory tone, saying she preferred to “let bygones be bygones.” At the same time, she stressed she would only proceed if proper contracts and paperwork were in place.

Plans for Gadar 3

Meanwhile, Sharma confirmed that the script is complete. He promised fans that the wait would not be anywhere near the 22-year gap between Gadar and Gadar 2. “Gadar 3 will get made… We’re hoping to take it to the floor in the next two years. We’ve already worked on the script. It will focus on the stories of Tara and Jeete,” the director revealed.

He also reminisced about the record-breaking journey of Gadar 2, which was released in August 2023 and went on to become the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. “On the evening of August 9, we sold about 20 lakh tickets. I think no other film has been able to create that kind of history,” he said with pride.











