Global technology corporation FPT has joined the SAP PartnerEdge program as a Sell partner in selected countries in Southeast Asia. With an initial focus on Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, this strategic expansion further strengthens FPT’s expertise in digital transformation, opening new avenues for regional enterprises to accelerate cloud adoption, streamline operations, and drive innovation with SAP’s industry-leading solutions.

Through the SAP PartnerEdge program, FPT is now expanding its capabilities to offer an even broader suite of SAP solutions, including SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Cloud ERP Private, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and more. This enables the tech firm to seamlessly integrate these solutions with its own services, providing end-to-end support for businesses' digital transformation, ranging from consultation to implementation and ongoing optimization.

By combining SAP’s robust platform with FPT’s expertise in AI and industry-specific solutions, the collaboration also deepens FPT’s engagement with SAP’s global ecosystem, allowing businesses across sectors to access tailored, integrated solutions that facilitate a faster and more efficient path to digital success.

As part of this expansion effort, FPT also announces the launch of the FPT Center of Excellence (CoE) for SAP Cloud, a strategic initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of SAP Cloud solutions and SAP Business Suite across Southeast Asia. The FPT CoE will serve as a hub for innovation, driving significant value for both FPT and its customers while advancing cloud-powered transformation for regional enterprises—an essential step in leveraging the full potential of AI.

“Becoming an SAP PartnerEdge, Sell partner reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless, high-impact solutions for both existing customers and regional enterprises seeking innovation,” said Tristan Ngo Minh Tri, FPT Software Vice President and Director of Enterprise Business Services Unit, FPT Corporation. “With over 1,500 certified consultants, deep expertise in SAP technologies, and the Best-Shore Delivery Model, FPT is poised to drive transformative change and empower organizations to fully harness the potential of intelligent transformation, enabling them to drive sustainable growth and stay ahead in an increasingly digital world,” he added.

“As the first partner headquartered in Southeast Asia to join the SAP Regional Strategic Services Partner initiative, FPT has deepened its collaboration with SAP and is now an SAP PartnerEdge, Sell partner in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Congratulations to FPT for meeting the program entry requirements. We look forward to driving more impactful, AI-powered business outcomes for our customers, together,” said Deepak Kaushik, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Southeast Asia.

FPT’s collaboration with SAP dates back to 2003, marked by a series of successful digital transformation initiatives across key sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, and energy. In 2023, FPT advanced the collaboration by joining the SAP® Regional Strategic Services Partner (RSSP) initiative, designed to expand the capabilities and reach of established partners within the APJ region. Building on the momentum, FPT also launched FPT BTP Park in 2025 to accelerate the growth of the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) adoption in Japan.

Over more than two decades, FPT’s commitment to excellence has been recognized with multiple SAP accolades, including SAP Partner of the Year for Vietnam for 6 consecutive years, Outstanding Performance in Midmarket Partner of the Year 2025, Best RISE Partner of the Year 2025, and SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2025 for Regional Strategic Services Partner.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam and operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. Committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises, the Corporation focuses on three critical transformations: Digital Transformation, Intelligence Transformation, and Green Transformation. In 2024, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.47 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses. For more information about FPT's global IT services, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

