50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

KRAFTON India is bringing BGMI fans fresh redeem codes in the ever-popular multiplayer game. Today’s reward, the White Rabbit Backpack, is perfect for adding a playful yet stylish touch to your next drop. Each code can be redeemed a maximum of 10 times.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.

Redeem Codes:

EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8 EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3 EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89 EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4 EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8 EDZPZAWGH888PVDC EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4 EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8 EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4 EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3 EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A EDZBIZVRVD43EU67 EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4 EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6 EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99 EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9 EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

A user cannot redeem a code twice

Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’ . If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

Each user account can redeem only one code per day

Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

