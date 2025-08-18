Fresh BGMI Redeem Codes Land – Drop for 18th August
Business Wire India
- 50 official redeem codes released to unlock exclusive in-game rewards.
- BGMI players can redeem codes only via BGMI’s official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
KRAFTON India is bringing BGMI fans fresh redeem codes in the ever-popular multiplayer game. Today’s reward, the White Rabbit Backpack, is perfect for adding a playful yet stylish touch to your next drop. Each code can be redeemed a maximum of 10 times.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI’s official channels.
Redeem Codes:
- EDZBZ6J5MW7GCPEG
- EDZCZNT7MS5HWXWA
- EDZDZ3QX89C3XUSA
- EDZEZ9JMEHWPF4B8
- EDZFZQ7QQ8X7X8CD
- EDZGZKC5EJDM6SVC
- EDZHZQE4CK9Q54Q3
- EDZIZQXUHXRK4N89
- EDZJZQXVPECFVFNV
- EDZKZD7FX43R4JQB
- EDZLZ3JDW94ACDXG
- EDZMZ7PCTS83FPB4
- EDZNZFX85BR3AF4P
- EDZOZ8844AFXWFF8
- EDZPZAWGH888PVDC
- EDZQZSGPKEAA4JR4
- EDZRZSFKE7MSA7W8
- EDZVZBWRNBN4MDPU
- EDZTZ3HGG9CNES7N
- EDZUZKSD8RWD8PU4
- EDZBAZJC6GU9CK8V
- EDZBBZ5QCXRCWTPV
- EDZBCZX94GBEBD7G
- EDZBDZ673M9WTCSC
- EDZBEZXDAS3H6BV3
- EDZBFZ36NPCSFSPH
- EDZBGZTBN7FU59JP
- EDZBHZ7DEDDU5W8A
- EDZBIZVRVD43EU67
- EDZBJZQAWWC45QT4
- EDZBKZDXFCCS9QSC
- EDZBLZRNA8KCUQSN
- EDZBMZ6EP5NMGSHF
- EDZBNZC9Q8P6ND4V
- EDZBOZUPPA6AMCBK
- EDZBPZC8E4JVP5HJ
- EDZBQZN35M7SNA4X
- EDZBRZC87D4TEKE6
- EDZBVZQPV59PUBEG
- EDZBTZ76VFMVDW7Q
- EDZBUZHAMJGNT34A
- EDZCAZSAJ65WEH99
- EDZCBZDAQM5EXREM
- EDZCCZU6B5KUTUQ9
- EDZCDZ9XFB78RN3W
- EDZCEZNQ7AHFXMGV
- EDZCFZHQ5PGXFDCP
- EDZCGZBX8AQF8ABE
- EDZCHZA8VRRXNDBH
- EDZCIZ5VR8RVD96U
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI’s official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully’. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted
