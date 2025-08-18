From Raid 2 to Kung Fu Hustle, watch these 5 trending films that will leave you stunned with its climax, streaming on…

Home

These films, each with their distinct narratives and styles, showcase the versatility and depth of action cinema, whether you’re in mood for martial arts or intense thrillers.

Few movies in the action, suspense, and emotion genres stand out, weaving cinematic tales that thrill us. Here is a list of some of the best action-packed films currently streaming on Netflix. Each has its own unique flavors, impressive stunts, or unfathomable plots that are guaranteed to engage and entertain.

Raid 2 (IMDb: 8.0)

Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is gripping Indian action thriller that continues the story of a valiant police officer battling crime and corruption. This film’s intense action scenes and strong performances make it a mainstay of favorites among high-octane Bollywood thriller fans.

Kung Fu Hustle (IMDb: 7.7)

This film carries a rare mix of humor and heightened martial arts action. The film retains comic book logic, following a two-bit crook trying to bust into a dangerous gang when he stumbles onto secret martial arts masters in his old neighborhood. It features over-the-top fighting and plenty of laughs, amplifying the action and humor for primo entertainment.

My Oxford Year (IMDb: 6.8)

It is an overseas youth development domestic film. It tells the story of a young student studying abroad in Oxford. The student is a happy dream chaser, who struggles to adapt to a demanding new environment and a foreign culture while pursuing her studies in architecture. Though less action-oriented, the film has emotional depth, offering a coming-of-age tale with a little more than a flavor of personal growth.

Extraction (IMDb: 6.7)

This high-octane thriller shows off a dynamic performance by Chris Hemsworth as a black ops mercenary given the impossible job of rescuing a crime lord’s son from a hostile city. Relentless action makes the film scarcely able to breathe, and while the direction lacks finesse, the movie compensates with sheer audacity.

The Night Comes for Us (IMDb: 7.0)

This film from Indonesia, an action spectacle, follows a triad enforcer who is torn between giving in to the triad and doing the right thing. It’s known for its violence and the intricate choreography of that violence. Action movie aficionados are guaranteed a visceral experience that pushes the boundaries of action cinema.











