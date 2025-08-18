Bigg Boss has always thrived on drama, but some contestants went far beyond the script. They turned the house into a battleground of insults, fights, and shocking stunts. Every season brought its share of controversies, yet a few names remain etched in memory for redefining the meaning of outrageous.

Swami Om

Swami Om made headlines with behaviour that shocked even the boldest reality TV watchers. From claiming divine powers to the unthinkable act of throwing urine on fellow contestants, his journey was nothing short of scandalous. The makers had no option but to evict him, as his antics crossed every line of acceptable conduct.

Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka Jagga’s stay may have been short, but it left behind a trail of controversies. Her abusive language, violent behavior, and relentless bullying pushed the makers to show her the door mid-season. She became one of the rare contestants to be evicted despite being a talking point for the show.

Pooja Mishra

Pooja Mishra didn’t just argue—she left behind an iconic one-liner, “You don’t tell me what to do.” The statement, shouted during one of her fiery spats, turned into a viral clip years later, especially on Instagram. Her sharp words and relentless confrontations carved her space among Bigg Boss’s most controversial stars.

Dolly Bindra

No list is complete without Dolly Bindra. Her aggressive tone, wild fights, and explosive clashes made her the most infamous contestant of all time. The showdown with Manoj Tiwari remains one of the most talked-about incidents in Bigg Boss history, a benchmark for reality TV drama.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, known for her fearless and unapologetic behavior, kept the spotlight on herself during her Bigg Boss stint. Whether through dramatic expressions or unexpected statements, she ensured the audience never looked away.

Others who stirred storms

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, was thrown out after hurling a bottle at a co-contestant. Armaan Malik brought in controversies linked to his marriages and allegations of cheating. Imam Siddique, meanwhile, unsettled almost everyone with his eccentric actions that made housemates visibly uncomfortable.

A legacy of chaos

Bigg Boss may have been designed as a reality show, but thanks to these contestants, it often felt like a stage for chaos. Their controversies continue to fuel memes, debates, and reminders that in the world of Bigg Boss, anything can—and usually does—happen.