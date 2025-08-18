Heavy rains lashes city, orange alert for today; red alert in Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, local trains delayed
live
Heavy monsoon rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, causing disruptions to traffic and delaying local train services.
Mumbai Rain Updates: After an Orange Alert was issued by IMD, the city witnessed heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.
Heavy rain alert for Bandra, Dadar, Worli & adjoining suburbs. According to IMD’s orange alert and AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai faces heavy rain today (Aug 18), with 50-75mm possible and flooding risks.