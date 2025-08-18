Home

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s light hearted family drama Thalivan Thalaivii is all set for its grand OTT premiere, which was helmed by director Pandiraaj.

This film offers an opportunity for a broader audience to experience the film’s portrayal of marital challenges and family dynamics, brought to life by the compelling performances of Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in Thalaivan Thalaivii, helmed by director Pandiraaj, which is now set for its grand debut.

When and where can you watch Thalaivan Thalaivii?

The official streaming partner, Prime Video, took to their socia media and anoounced that Thalaivan Thalaivi will be available for streaming from August 22. The film will be accessible in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The post was captioned, “Get ready to fall in love with Aagasaveeran and Perarasi… twice #ThalaivanThalaiviiOnPrime.”

What is the storyline?

Thalaivan Thalaivii follows the story of a newly married couple, played by Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, who struggle to adjust to each other’s personalities and expectations after their wedding. While their marriage begins with love and excitement, differences in lifestyle, values, and communication styles soon create tension between them. As misunderstandings grow, both try to make their relationship work—sometimes through humor, sometimes through conflict. The film explores how couples navigate the ups and downs of married life, highlighting importance of patience, empathy, and compromise in sustaining love beyond romance.

How were the performances?

Vijay Sethupathi delivers a nuanced performance, portraying a husband caught between love and personal struggles with quiet intensity. Nithya Menen complements him well, bringing emotional depth and charm to her role as a sensitive yet strong-willed wife. Their chemistry makes the central conflict relatable and engaging. The supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, Roshini Haripriyan, Deepa Shankar, Myna Nandhini, Chemban Vinod Jose, Saravanan,R. K. Suresh and Kaali Venkat offer solid performances that enhance the emotional layers of the story.

How was the box office reception of Thalaivan Thalaivii?

According to reports, Thalaivan Thalaivii has made Rs 82 crore worldwide, which was made under the budget of Rs 20-25 crore. In India alone, it earned Rs 49.98 crore net in just 14 days, and with taxes included, its gross reached Rs 58.97 crore. The film had a strong start in Tamil Nadu, earning over Rs 25 crore during its opening weekend. It is now Vijay Sethupathi’s second biggest hit in India after the pandemic, just behind his 2024 smashing hit Maharaja, helmed by Nithilan Samiathan.











