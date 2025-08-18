Home

War 2 box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s film fails to beat Rajinikanth’s Coolie, earns Rs…

War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani was released on 14 August. Lets us know how will War 2 perform on day 5.

War 2 box office collection day 5: On August 14, two big films clashed in theatres. The clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie was tremendous. There was enthusiasm among the audience for both films. Know here who is winning the box office collection race on day five.

War 2 vs Coolie clash, who will conquer the Day 5 earnings?

Coolie is getting a great response from the audience, and the film is earning a lot of money. According to sacnilk, Rajinikanth’s film did a business of Rs 1.17 crore on the fourth day, after which the total earnings of the film became Rs 159.52 crore. These are early figures which will be updated in the evening. Aamir Khan is in the film, and his screen time is only 10 minutes. Nagarjuna has excelled in the role of villain Simon.

Check Coolie BOC on Day 5

Day India Net Collection Change(+/-) Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 65 Cr [Ta: 44.5 Cr ; Hi: 4.5; Te: 15.5; Ka: 0.5] – Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 54.75 Cr [Ta: 34.45 Cr ; Hi: 6.3; Te: 13.5; Ka: 0.5] -15.77% Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 39.5 Cr [Ta: 25.75 Cr ; Hi: 4.25; Te: 9.25; Ka: 0.25] -27.85% Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 34 Cr [Ta: 22.5 Cr ; Hi: 4.65; Te: 6.5; Ka: 0.35] * rough data -13.92% Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ Cr * may earn – Total ₹ 193.25 Cr –

It will be interesting to see which film will lead on the first Monday: Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 or Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Let’s take a look at the War 2 Box Office Collection Day Five Early Estimates.

War 2 BOC Day 5- check report

Day India Net Collection Change(+/-) Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 52 Cr [Hi: 29 Cr ; Ta: 0.25; Te: 22.75] – Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 57.35 Cr [Hi: 44.5 Cr ; Ta: 0.35; Te: 12.5] 10.29% Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 33.25 Cr [Hi: 26 Cr ; Ta: 0.3; Te: 6.95] -42.02% Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 31.3 Cr [Hi: 26 Cr ; Ta: 0.3; Te: 5] * rough data -5.86% Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ Cr * may earn – Total ₹ 173.9 Cr

Will War 2 dominate on day 5? Here’s what we know

Looking at the current box office numbers of both the films, War 2 and Coolie have been doing impressively well despite mixed reactions from the audience. However, Rajinikanth starrer is leading ahead with a surplus of Rs 20 crore, ie. Rs 193 crore, whereas Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 has earned Rs 174 crore so far. Both films entered first on Monday to see the early estimates.

