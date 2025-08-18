Home

War 2 vs Saiyaara box office collection: Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 falls behind, fails to beat Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara, earns Rs…

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 was released on August 14, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film failed to beat Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s romantic film, Saiyaara. Check box office numbers.

War 2 Vs Saiyaara BOC: It has been three days since the release of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s new film ‘War 2’. Now the film’s figures have seen a decline. At the same time, Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s film ‘Saiyaara’ has surpassed it. Hrithik’s ‘War 2’ is facing tough competition from this Yash Raj film.

War 2 box office collection

‘War 2’ had a great opening with Rs 52 crores. The opening of the film is already considered a bit weak in terms of the start of the spy universe. On the second day of release, the film collected Rs 57.35 crores. Hrithik’s film earned around Rs 109 crores in both days. According to this, ‘War 2’ was successful in surpassing the earnings of its prequel ‘War’ in the first two days.

‘War 2’ struggled behind ‘Saiyaraa’ in earnings on day three

According to the third day report of ‘War 2’, the film has earned Rs 33.25 crore. This earning has seen a decline of about 42.6% compared to the second day. Talking about Aneet and Ahaan Panday’s film ‘Saiyaara’, this film had collected Rs 35.75 crore on the third day of its release. Now if we look at the third day collection of both the films, ‘Saiyaara’ has left ‘War 2’ behind. Hrithik, Kiara and Jr NTR’s film has earned a total of Rs 142.6 crore in three days.

‘Saiyaara’ sets a new record

Talking about ‘Saiyaara’, it has been made in a budget of Rs 40 crores. Despite this, it earned Rs 35.75 crores on the third day of its release. With this, it also surpassed ‘War 2’. The film has earned more than Rs 300 crores in just 17 days. Apart from this, ‘Saiyaara’ has also become the 15th highest-grossing film of Hindi cinema.











