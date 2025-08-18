Home

Mach 5 speed, stealth technology, AI, laser weapons, and a lot more, this 6th-generation fighter jet will make India military superpower

The FCAS will have laser weapons and hypersonic missiles, which will destroy the enemy in the blink of an eye.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: The FCAS, or Future Combat Air System, is a European collaborative project focused on developing a 6th-generation combat air system, encompassing a Next Generation Weapon System (NGWS) and other connected platforms. The FCAS will be far ahead of the existing fifth-generation aircraft (such as F-35). Experts believe that this aircraft can reach hypersonic speeds – Mach 5 (6174 kmph) or more.

What features are expected in the FCAS?

The FCAS, or Future Combat Air System, will have stealth technology, which will make it invisible to enemy radars. Artificial Intelligence and electronic warfare systems will make it the combat weapon of the future. It will have laser weapons and hypersonic missiles, which will destroy the enemy in the blink of an eye.

How can India benefit from this programme?

India has always been a trusted defence partner of France, and now it is being speculated that India can get the status of observer country in this project. If this happens, India will get deep information about the technology and development process of this aircraft.

With this, India’s own AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) project will become stronger. This initiative will give new flight to campaigns like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, and Indian defence companies will get a golden opportunity to connect with Europe’s supply chain.

Big trouble for Pakistan

If India gets an advanced fighter aircraft like SCAF/FCAS, it will prove to be the biggest threat to the Pakistan Air Force. Currently, Pakistan is dependent on old aircraft from China and America, whereas India already has modern aircraft like Rafale and Sukhoi. In such a situation, if FCAS becomes a part of the Indian Air Force, its air superiority will become completely unmatched.

Pakistan’s existing air defence systems will not be able to compete with the AI and drone technology of this jet, and the result will be that India will completely capture the regional air dominance. At the same time, Pakistan’s strategic advantage will be eliminated.











