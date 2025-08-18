Home

This actress dreamt of becoming a doctor one day. Due to financial restrictions, she had to quit her academics and ventured into the world of cinema.

In the world of cinema, you might wonder how actors get paid such a hefty amount that grabs headlines on social media. In the modern era of filmmaking, actors now charge anywhere up to Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore. But back in the old times, an actor used to struggle for a job in the cinema. Today, we will tell you about an actress who came from poverty to the film industry. At the age of nine, she made her debut as a child actress. Due to financial restrictions, this actress left her dream of becoming a doctor and entered the world of cinema after quitting her studies in class six. Let us know more about her.

Quit studies due to financial struggles, now a popular in Bollywood

The actress in question is none other than Aruna Irani. In a conversation with a media platform, Aruna Irani revealed her early struggles in her career. Aruna said, “Sometimes I used to wonder why I was born a girl. I saw poverty since childhood, dreamed of becoming a doctor, but circumstances did not favour me. Due to financial constraints at home, I had to quit studies after class six, but when I see today’s girls raising their voice for their rights, a voice comes out from my heart that I wish I could leave this world soon and return as a girl again. I have to live in today’s era.”



Aruna Irani made her debut in films at 9

Considering the financial condition of the family, she entered the film world at the age of just 9 years. Gradually, she got success, but then the news of her love affair with Mehmood ruined her career. However, fighting all these difficulties, she made a unique identity for herself in Hindi cinema.

Spent childhood in extreme poverty

Aruna Irani’s childhood days were spent in extreme poverty. Her father could not earn much from the drama company and whatever he earned, he used to gamble away. He was often ill. In such a situation, her mother used to run the house by doing small roles in films. Many times there was nothing to eat at home. Many times they survived by eating only onions and rice. Despite this, she never considered her poverty as a weakness.

How did Aruna Irani end up in the film industry?

In the 60s, agents used to take children for film auditions. One day an agent came and took all the children for a film audition, which included Aruna as well. At that time, Aruna thought about who would select her, but if she went she would get something good to eat, so she went. After reaching there, instead of giving the audition, Aruna started eating and drinking. Then Dilip Kumar, who was present there, noticed her. He called out loudly, Hey girl, come here and asked, will you work in films?

Aruna Irani’s rumoured affairs

Usually, after such success, every actress’s career reaches new heights, but the opposite happened with Aruna and she stopped getting work. The reason for this was the rumours of her affair with Mehmood, which had a bad effect on her career. Actually, during Bombay to Goa, the news of Aruna and Mehmood’s affair started spreading. It was even said that both of them had secretly got married, which affected Aruna’s film career and she did not get any work for many years.

Aruna Irani decided not to have children

Aruna Irani decided not to have children after marriage. She said that Neena Gupta is very brave, but she did not have the courage to raise a child without a proper family environment. Aruna told that her father had married twice and she could never openly call him papa. She did not want to give such an environment to her child, so she decided not to become a mother. Aruna Irani also told that if she had had children, she would have probably had to leave her job and stay at home, because she had to take care of the child and look after him all by herself.











