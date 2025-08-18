Home

Entertainment

Meet actress, wife of star who featured with Rajinikanth in Coolie, has worked with Ajith Kumar, she is…

Rajinikanth’s Coolie storms the box office, featuring a surprise comeback by a Kannada icon after 16 years, whose wife is also a renowned face from the industry.

In bustling world of Tamil cinema, where legends and newcomers collide, a recent film has captured the imagination of audiences and critics alike. Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring the iconic Rajinikanth, has become a box office sensation since its release on August 14, 2025. The film’s gripping narrative, centered around gold smuggling and a working-class revolt, has resonated with viewers, propelling it to surpass Rs 300 crore in just four days. The film has a stellar ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir and one actor who has returned to Tamil cinema after a 16-year hiatus.

Who is this star?

Here we are talking about Kannada star actor-director Upendra, whose appearance in Coolie as Kaleesha has garnered a huge round of applause. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Upendra’s personal life has also garnered attention, particularly his marriage to Priyanka Upendra, who is also a prominent figure in the industry.

Who is Priyanka Upendra?

Priyanka Upendra is celebrated actress in her own right. Originally from West Bengal, Priyanka made a name for herself across multiple film industries, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and especially Kannada cinema. She first appeared in Tamil films in the early 2000s and was seen opposite big stars like Ajith Kumar in Raja and Vikram in Ice. Known for her expressive performances and graceful screen presence, Priyanka has often been praised for her ability to adapt to different languages and regional styles.

Her fashion choices and stylish appearances continue to attract attention on social media, earning her a loyal fan following. In Bollywood, she was seen in 2001 comedy Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao, where she shared screen space with Rekha and Arshad Warsi. Before that, she had a brief role in the 1995 film Raja, which starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor.

How did Priyanka Upendra and Upendra meet?

Upendra and Priyanka’s love story began on the sets of the Kannada film H2O, where they first met as co-stars. During filming, their professional rapport blossomed into a deeper personal bond. Spending time together on set helped them understand and appreciate each other beyond the screen. As their connection grew stronger, they decided to take the next step in their relationship. In 2003, the couple tied the knot and have since remained one of the most admired and enduring pairs in the Kannada film industry.











