Here’s everything you need to know about Sahher Bambba, the leading lady in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba**ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his debut as a director with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Netflix has dropped the highly-awaited first look of the series, packed with high-octane drama, energy and action that instantly captivates attention. After the announcement video, the project has created a massive buzz with actor Lakshya as the lead. While the limelight is on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, many are also eager to know about the project’s leading lady, Sahher Bambba.

Who is Sahher Bambba?

Born in 1999 to Sunil Bambba and Shilpa Bambba, Sahher hails from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Besides being a part of the industry for over six years, she is also a professional dancer. Bambba made her acting debut in 2019 with film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, where she starred opposite Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol. She also showcased her talent in popular web shows like The Empire and Dil Bekaraar. Apart from acting in films and series, she also starred in B Praak’s popular music video, Ishq Nahi Karte, paired opposite celebrated actor Emraan Hashmi.

Sahher Bambba currently boasts over 280k followers on Instagram. She often shares snippets from her travel diaries. Popular names like Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Triptii Dimri, and others are listed as followers on her social media handle.

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Though the first glimpse of the series showcases dramatic action scenes led by Lakshya, it also features the softness of romance by Sahher, who makes it worth watching with refreshing on-screen presence.

Set against a filmy backdrop, the series also stars Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli and Gautami Kapoor in key roles. Though its release date has not been announced yet, the preview is set to be unveiled on August 20.











