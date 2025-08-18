Home

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘mother-in-law’, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, left Bollywood suddenly, her last film was…, she is…

This actress, who is best known for playing role of Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law in one of his films, is now leading a happily married life far away from the world of glitz and glamour.



In vibrant world of Bollywood, where stars shine brightly and fade just as quickly, some names leave an indelible mark despite stepping away from the limelight. One talented actress who graced both the big and small screens with her presence. Her journey in the entertainment industry is a testament to her versatility and dedication, making her departure from acting all the more intriguing.

Who is this actress?

Here we are talking about prominent actress, Maya Alagh, career spanned over two and a half decades, during which she portrayed a variety of roles that showcased her acting prowess. She is perhaps best remembered for her roles as Shah Rukh Khan’s mother-in-law in the film Guddu and as Aishwarya Rai’s mother in Umrao Jaan (2006).

How was Maya Alagh’s filmy career?

Maya’s filmography boasts more than 25 films and 10 television serials, where she shared screen space with several celebrated actors. In the TV series Tipu Sultan, she was part of a cast led by Shahbaz Khan. In Andaz, she appeared alongside actors like Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. She featured in Jai Hanuman, a popular mythological series with Raj Premi and others. In Noorjahan, she worked with actors like Seema Kelkar and Pankaj Dheer. She also acted in Yeh Dillagi (1994), where she appeared alongside Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol, contributing to the family dynamic in the romantic drama. Despite her success and recognition, Maya chose to step away from the industry, a decision that left many wondering about the reasons behind her sudden exit.

Why Maya Alagh left Bollywood?

The turning point in Maya’s career came when she realized that the roles being offered to her no longer resonated with her artistic sensibilities. She found herself being typecast into similar roles, leading to a sense of monotony and dissatisfaction. This realization prompted her to take a step back from acting around the year 2000, with her final film appearance being in Umrao Jaan in 2006.

More about Maya Alagh

Beyond her professional life, Maya Alagh has a rich personal life that she chose to prioritize after leaving the industry. She is married to Sunil Alagh, the former Managing Director and CEO of Britannia Industries. The couple has two daughters, Anjori and Sawari. Maya now enjoys peaceful life away from public eye, residing with her family on a farmhouse, embracing the tranquility that contrasts with her once bustling career.











