Home

Entertainment

Meet Vittoria Ceretti, the Italian girlfriend of Leonardo Dicaprio, 20 years younger than superstar, she works as…

The Hollywood icon’s box-office charm and his much-talked-about personal life continue to grab attention.

Leonardo DiCaprio, an Oscar-winning actor, is celebrated for his striking work in period dramas and biographical films. Starting off in television commercials, his first major role came in 1993 with The Boy’s Life. Fame followed him quickly, and soon he was an international sensation with films like Romeo and Juliet, Titanic, The Aviator, Catch Me If You Can, Inception, The Great Gatsby, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Over the decades, Leonardo’s films have grossed over Rs 7.2 billion worldwide. He has also topped the list of the world’s highest-paid actors on eight separate occasions.

Why is Leonardo’s personal life so talked about?

Just as his professional career has seen unmatched highs, Leonardo’s personal life has also been under constant scrutiny. Much of the chatter has surrounded his dating history, particularly his relationships with women aged 25 or younger. At 50, the actor has often faced criticism for this age disparity in his love life.

Currently, Leonardo is dating 27-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two are frequently spotted together, their outings making headlines across international media.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, isn’t just another name in his long list of high-profile relationships—she’s a global fashion star in her own right. The 27-year-old supermodel began her journey at just 14 and has since carved out a luminous career in the fashion world.

She has walked for leading luxury labels including Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. Known for her effortless versatility on the runway, she has become a muse for some of the biggest fashion houses.

Why is Vittoria considered a global fashion icon?

With more than a decade in the industry, Vittoria’s influence extends far beyond the runway. She has graced the cover of Vogue and its international editions 24 times, making her a recognized face across the globe. For her followers, she isn’t just a supermodel—she’s a symbol of contemporary style.

Her career trajectory, paired with her high-profile relationship with Leonardo, ensures she remains firmly in the spotlight.

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to mesmerise audiences on screen while drawing attention off it with his personal choices. As for Vittoria Ceretti, she is walking her path as a powerhouse in fashion, proving she is more than just “Leonardo’s girlfriend.”











