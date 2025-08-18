Home

Mukesh Ambani family spotted enjoying in London, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant fly birds with kids, Nita Ambani joins in, Watch viral video

The Ambani clan, dressed in traditional outfits, celebrated India’s Independence Day in London with a mix of patriotism, family bonding, and quiet elegance.

The Ambani family has always been in the spotlight, whether it’s for business, weddings, or festivals. From birthdays and anniversaries to Holi and Diwali, they make sure every occasion is celebrated together. This time, however, the setting was different. Instead of Mumbai, the family chose London’s Stoke Park to mark India’s Independence Day.

Videos surfacing online show the family engaged in a celebration that was less about grandeur and more about togetherness. In a symbolic gesture, they released birds into the sky, a sight that left the children thrilled and the elders smiling.

Watch video

Who all were part of the gathering?

The video captures Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani standing proudly with their three children — Anant, Akash, and Isha. Beside them were their daughters-in-law, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, who, along with their little ones, added warmth to the frame.

All were dressed in Indian attire — men in kurta-pyjamas and women in simple cotton suits. Even the children wore traditional outfits. Holding the tricolour, they mirrored the spirit of the day. The choice of attire and setting brought a subtle reminder that patriotism isn’t always about loud gestures, but about simple respect.

Why did it feel so different?

Despite being away from home, the family didn’t let the day pass unnoticed. They raised the flag, engaged in bird-watching, and let the younger ones enjoy the freedom of seeing caged birds take flight. For the Ambanis, this was not about extravagance, but about instilling values in the next generation.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani were seen smiling as their grandchildren ran around the birds, while Isha, Shloka, and Radhika watched on fondly. Anant and Akash too joined in, turning the moment into one of pure family joy.

Here’s how people react

The internet was quick to notice the simplicity in the Ambanis’ London celebrations. One of the comments wrote, “These people are true patriots, teaching their children values from such a young age.” Another said, “So simple, yet so graceful. The entire family together is a blessing.” One more added, “May this family always stay united and away from the evil eye.”

The video has gone viral, not because of luxury, but because of the humility it showcased. For once, the spotlight wasn’t on diamonds or business empires, but on unity, tradition, and respect for the nation, even from thousands of miles away.











