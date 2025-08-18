Home

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries takes another big step, enters new business in…, plan is to…

Taking a big step in the beverage market, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has acquired majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited.

Mukesh Ambani (File)

New Delhi: In a significant business development for the Reliance Industries, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has taken a new step in the beverage business by entering the herbal beverage market. In the recent step, the Mukesh Ambani led company Reliance Consumer Products Limited has acquired a majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private Limited. Here are all the details you need you need to know about the Reliance Consumer Products Limited and Naturedge Beverages deal.

Notably, Naturedge Beverages is into functional beverage space and the investment by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani is seen as a step focused on offering consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages.

“The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives,” a joint press release said on Monday.

Why is the Naturedge Beverages deal big for Mukesh Ambani?

According to a report by news agency ANI, Naturedge Beverages was established in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur. Backed by the Baidyanath Group, one of India’s most trusted Ayurvedic product manufacturers, the company has been dedicated to creating beverages that blend the wisdom of Indian Ayurveda with modern consumer preferences.

What is Naturedge Beverages famous for?

The flagship offering of Naturedge Beverages is the “Shunya” a herbinfused functional packaged beverage with zero-sugar and zero calories that has already gained the attention of the consumers across India.

What Reliance Consumer Products said on beverage deal?

“We are pleased to announce this JV as it strengthens our beverage portfolio with the addition of health-focused functional drinks, inspired by Ayurveda. Within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats…”, Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said on the Reliance deal.

(With inputs from agencies)











