Mumbai Schools, Colleges closed due to heavy rainfall, check updates on offices, traffic, local trains, Police urges citizens to…

Due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the BMC declared a holiday for all schools on Monday afternoon.

As heavy rainfall has disrupted life in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the afternoon session on Monday, August 18, 2025. The decision comes after continuous downpour since morning led to widespread waterlogging across the city and flooding on several railway tracks.

Traffic slowdown was reported on western express highway and other parts of the city. Due to heavy rains, local trains are running late by 10 minutes on the Central Line.

Mumbai Schools, Colleges Closed

According to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, all schools and colleges scheduled to operate in the afternoon shift have been given a holiday. Students who attended the morning session were safely sent back home.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas. In view of the alert, the BMC administration has appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Mumbai Rain: Will Offices Be Closed Early?

While schools and colleges have been shut, questions remain on whether Mumbai offices will also be allowed to close early. However, no official confirmation has been issued on that matter yet.

The Mumbai Police has also urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay indoors as heavy rains continue to lash the city.

“Caution is advised as heavy rainfall continues under Orange Alert, incidents of water-logging and reduced visibility are being reported from multiple areas. Please avoid non-essential travel, plan your commute with care, and step out only if necessary,” the Commissioner said in a statement.











