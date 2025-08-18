Not Ramesh Sippy, this man was the real mastermind behind Sholay; Dharmendra finally reveals the secret, his name is…

Home

Sholay is celebrating it’s 50 years of release. The film became a cult-classic in the film industry. Veteran actor, Dharmendra revealed the star behind Sholay, it’s not director Ramesh Sippy or Amitabh Bachchan.

50 years ago, Sholay was released in theatres, which achieved immense success and changed the definition of Hindi cinema. Director Ramesh Sippy directed it while the duo of Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar wrote it. Sholay, starring stars like Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, is considered a cult classic film of Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, Dharmendra has shared a post on social media, through which he has informed that it was not Ramesh Sippy but this special person who brought the real magic of Sholay to the screen. Let’s find out who he is.

Who is the real mastermind of Sholay?

Sholay is being discussed everywhere on the 50th anniversary of its release. Dharmendra has also expressed his happiness on social media about the special achievement of his film. Apart from this, he has shared a latest post on his official Instagram handle in which he has included a photo from the shoot of Sholay which is of the late cinematographer of the film, Dwarka Divecha.

He is the person who presented the scenes of Sholay on screen in a great way. Be it action sequences or emotional scenes, his contribution was important behind each one. Just like Ramesh Sippy worked in the direction of the film and the duo of Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan worked in writing, in the same way, the director of cinematography Dwarka Divecha contributed a lot in making Sholay a cult with his skill.

How Dwarka Divecha’s cinematography enhanced Sholay

It was the magic of Dwarka’s talent that every scene of Sholay, from the climax to the beginning, is in the minds of the people. When mentioned, its complete details are easily available on the lips of the fans, and even today, the memories of every scene of Sholay are fresh in the minds of the fans. Dwarka did a wonderful job of keeping the sets and shooting locations of Sholay on the right track and presenting them. This is the reason why this film was made in such a grand manner.

Who was Dwarka Divecha?

It is worth noting that before becoming a cinematographer, Dwarka Divecha had already established himself as an actor in Hindi cinema. But his career in acting did not go well, and then he moved forward into cinematography. After this, the success of Sholay made him an off-camera star overnight.











