Odisha wicketkeeper set to replace star India cricketer in Duleep Trophy, due to…

Ishan Kishan who was recently appointed as the captain of East Zone will miss the 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy, which is set to start on August 28 in Bengaluru.



East Zone captain ruled out of Duleep Trophy

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy 2025 on Sunday (August 17). The 27-year-old wicketkeeper-bater, who was appointed as the captain of East a few weeks ago, will now miss the six-team tournament, which is scheduled to begin on August 28 in Bengaluru. He has been replaced by 20-year-old Odisha wicketkeeper Aashirwad Swain.

The Odisha Cricket Association took to social media and wrote on X (formerly twitter), “Odisha’s wicketkeeper-batter Aashirwad Swain has been selected for the East Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy, replacing Ishan Kishan! He joins Sandeep Pattnaik in the squad, while Swastik Samal has been named as standby.”

Ishan, has played for India in two Tests, 27 ODIs, and 32 T20Is since his debut against England in Ahmedabad on March 14, 2021. Ishan last featured in a competitive match for Nottinghamshire against Somerset in Taunton from June 29 to July 2. He scored 77 runs batting at No. 6 in that game.

Abhimanyu Easwaran set to lead the East Zone

Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is ready to lead the East Zone squad in Kishan’s place. The 29-year-old right-hand batter, who has score 7841 runs in 103 first-class games thus far, was named Ishan’s backup for the Duleep Trophy.

If not injured, Kishan might feature in India A’s upcoming tour of Australia. The India A team will take on Australia A in an unofficial Test and ODI series from September 16 to October 5. The tour includes two unofficial Tests and three one-day matches.

East Zone squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aasirwad Swain (WK), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami

Standbys

Mukhtar Hussain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami and Rahul Singh











