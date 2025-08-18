Home

Coolie has hit the Rs 200 crore mark and passed the Monday test with flying colours. Here’s how 2025’s viral movie Saiyaara got affected.

Coolie Box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth, a name that creates a storm in cinema halls the moment he appears on screen. His latest film Coolie, which was released recently, wreaks havoc at the box office. This Tamil action thriller has not only won the hearts of audiences but also set new benchmarks in the film industry in terms of earnings. Coolie, which was released on August 14, got the full benefit of the long Independence Day weekend.

The film had a great opening of Rs 65 crore on the very first day. After that, the film earned Rs 54.75 crore on Friday, Rs 39.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 35 crore on Sunday, and with early numbers of Monday, i.e. day 5, the total collection of the film goes to over Rs 200 crore.

Check Coolie box office collection day 5

On Mondays, the earnings of films often fall, but Rajinikanth’s Coolie maintained its strong hold on its first Monday. According to the report of trade website sacnilk.com, the film has collected a net of about Rs 9.36 crore as per early estimates, leading to a total of Rs 203 crore.

What’s the story of Coolie?

Coolie tells the story of a humble porter named Deva (Rajinikanth), who leads a quiet life running a guest house in Chennai. However, his world turns upside down when he learns about the murder of an old friend. The culprits behind the killing are a dangerous smuggler named Saiman (Nagarjuna) and his partner Dayal (Soubin Shahir), who are misusing a scientific device capable of reducing bodies to ashes within seconds. A scientist named Rajasekhar is also murdered in the process of acquiring this machine. Determined to avenge his friend’s death, Deva embarks on a mission that unfolds into a gripping tale of revenge, emotion, and high-octane action.

The biggest strength of the film is its powerful star cast. Rajinikanth brings Deva’s character to life in his signature style, while Nagarjuna adds new dimensions to the villainous role of Saiman. Pooja Hegde and Shruti Haasan leave an impression with their small but significant roles. Aamir Khan’s cameo comes as a pleasant surprise for the audience.

This is the 171st film of Rajinikanth’s career and it is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously directed many hit thrillers. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Did Saiyaara suffer due to Coolie?

After completing 31 days in theatres, Saiyaara has quietly managed to carve a niche for itself at the box office despite competing with Coolie and War 2. The movie has a total collection of around Rs 324.50 crore net. After Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan’s movies released, Saiyaara is slower down. Yet, the film has held its ground remarkably well. In the last four days (Day 28 to Day 31), Saiyaara still managed to add Rs 1.90 crore to its total Rs 20 lakh on Day 28.











