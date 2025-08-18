Home

Entertainment

Coolie worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna’s actioner becomes #1 film in the world; beats Weapons, Nobody 2 and…, earns Rs…

Coolie’s four-day worldwide haul has managed to surpass Hollywood releases, setting benchmarks with its record-breaking numbers. Read to know!

Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, continues its unstoppable run at the box office, despite some underwhelming reviews. The action thriller opened to a record-breaking reception on August 14 and kept the momentum going throughout the extended weekend. Within four days, Coolie earned Rs 194.25 crore net in India, becoming the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, and is likely to earn Rs 200 crore on Monday.

Coolie worldwide box office collection

With its tremendous run, Coolie has bagged the top spot at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. The film’s overseas earnings are as terrific, setting benchmarks with its record-breaking openings in North America, UK and Australia. By Sunday, it grossed over $18 million (Rs 160 crore) overseas, with its worldwide earnings standing at Rs 393 crore ($45 million) in just four days.

H0w Coolie emerges No 1 overseas?

Coolie’s impressive $45 million haul has managed to surpass the horror film, Weapons, which earned an estimated $44 million over the last four days. In the third spot emerges Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which raked in estimated $30 million. The YRF thriller was on the same level with Jamie Lee Curtis’s Freakier Friday, which bagged the same amount. Moreover, the new Hollywood release, Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk, earned just $14 million worldwide, a figure comparatively less than Coolie.

Despite dip in figures, Coolie has managed to maintain a strong momentum at the box office. Trade analysts have predicted that the film could reach Rs 600 crore worldwide, surpassing Rajinikanth’s own records Jailer and 2.0. Only three films have managed to cross this mark, including Rajinikanth’s two films, with Vijay’s Leo in the third.

About Coolie

The combination of Rajinikanth’s star power and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s powerful storytelling has delivered a blockbuster weekend, setting a new milestone for Tamil cinema in 2025. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with Aamir Khan, Pooja Hegde and Upendra Rao in cameo appearances.











