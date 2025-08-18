Home

Rajinikanth’s Coolie becomes third-highest grosser in US, beats his previous record of…, earns Rs..

Within four days, Coolie has surpassed one of Rajinikanth’s most expensive films, proving his unmatched stardom and mass appeal.

Rajinikanth’s latest release, Coolie, is off to a monstrous start at the box office, and the film has already etched a name in record books. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, which released in theatres on August 14, has grossed Rs 194.25 crore in four days, and is now inching close to Rs 200 crore club domestically. After phenomenal weekend collection, the film has stormed the North American box office too, creating history overseas.

According to reports, Coolie has grossed an impressive USD 5.64 million within three days. The earnings didn’t stop there. The film raked in another USD 435,000, reaching its cumulative collection to $6 million mark. What’s terrific is, Coolie has now officially surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Rajinikanth’s own film 2.0, which had raked in USD 5.43 million during its box office run.

2.0, directed by Shankar and co-starring Akshay Kumar, had broken several records upon release. Coolie defeated one of Indian cinema’s most expensive films, proving Rajinikanth’s superstardom and strong reception among masses. The film also clashed with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, which went on to earn USD 3 million within 4 days.

Now, commanding over USD 6 million, Coolie emerges as the third-highest Tamil grosser in North America. The film is now aiming to surpass Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, featuring Aishwarya Rai and Vikram, which had minted around USD 6.4 million during its theatrical run.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Apart from superstar Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Charlie and several others are part of the star cast. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, actress Pooja Hegde and Kannada star Upendra starred in cameo appearances in the film. Whereas, editor Philomin Raj and cinematographer Girish Gangadharan are part of the technical crew.











