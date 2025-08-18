Home

Coolie box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth’s film beats Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2, becomes biggest…

Despite mixed reviews, Coolie continues its strong run at the box office and is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club within 4 days.

Rajinikanth’s films are not just movies for his fans, they hold deeper meaning and go beyond mere cinema. Released theatrically on August 14, Coolie has become a rage, and is getting immense love from audiences. Despite clashed with one of the most awaited Bollywood spy thrillers, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the film has bagged the number one spot since the very beginning. According to trade reports, Coolie continues to enjoy its feat at the box office, storming to enter Rs 200 crore club in just 4 days.

According to entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 34 crore on Sunday i.e. Day 4 across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada languages. Despite a 13 per cent dip from Saturday’s collection, the film continued to maintain its momentum, taking the total rake to Rs 193.25 crore net in India. On Day 5 i.e, Monday, the movie is expected to enter Rs 200 crore club.

If we go through the numbers, Coolie has done the maximum business in Tamil market, followed by a decent collection in Telugu. Then, comes the collection from Hindi and Kannada.

Coolie box office collection

Day 1: Rs 65 crore

Day 2: Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.5 crore

Day 4: Es 34 crore

Total: Rs 193.25 crore

With this performance, Coolie has set a benchmark, becoming the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore worldwide, even surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. On day three, it surpassed the lifetime collections of Bollywood hits Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 263 crore) and Housefull 5 (Rs 288 crore)- even before completing its opening weekend.

Despite mix reviews, Coolie has taken the lead and continues to maintain its box office momentum. The film’s powerful opening showcases Rajinikanth’s star power, proving that even polarised reviews couldn’t slow down the blockbuster’s run.











