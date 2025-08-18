National Russian President Putin calls PM Modi, shares insights on Trump’s Alaska meeting, says ‘peaceful resolution…’ reporter August 18, 2025 Russian President Putin calls PM Modi, shares insights on Trump’s Alaska meeting, says ‘peaceful resolution…’ Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Continue Reading Previous: 500 Global and UNDP Launch New Innovation Programs to Boost Africa’s EcosystemNext: Elvish Yadav breaks silence after shots fired at his Gurugram residence, says: ‘My family and I…’ Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News Fashion & Lifestyle National This film outperformed Maine Pyar Kiya and Ram Lakhan in 1989, earning its lead the Best Actor award over Rishi Kapoor reporter August 18, 2025 Fashion & Lifestyle National Elvish Yadav breaks silence after shots fired at his Gurugram residence, says: ‘My family and I…’ reporter August 18, 2025 International National 500 Global and UNDP Launch New Innovation Programs to Boost Africa’s Ecosystem reporter August 18, 2025