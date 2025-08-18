Home

Sarfaraz Khan knocks on BCCI doors with blazing ton for Mumbai in….

Sarfaraz Khan smashed a blazing century for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Trophy, signaling his intent to return to India’s Test squad. Will the BCCI selectors finally give him a chance?



New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan sent a big message to the BCCI selectors by scoring a brilliant century in the Buchi Babu Trophy for Mumbai. He did not get a chance in the five-match Test series against England, but in this match, he showed his best form by scoring a century in just 92 balls. Mumbai’s team was struggling at 98/3 when Sarfaraz gave a tough challenge to the bowlers.

Message of participation in Kanga League

Sarfaraz believes that all Mumbai cricketers should play in the Kanga League. He said that no one should skip this competition due to weather or fear of failure. By participating in this league, he set an example of his passion and commitment.

Preparation for a comeback in the Test team

The BCCI selectors ignored him in the Test series against England, but Sarfaraz showed his intention to reclaim a place in the team with his impressive body transformation and recent performances. He has started preparing to prove his ability before the Test series against the West Indies.

Kanga League match experience

Sarfaraz scored 61 runs in 42 balls for Parkophone Cricketers against Islam Gymkhana in this match. He said he was so excited that although the reporting time was 8:30, he reached at 8:00. The pitch was tough, and the outfield had thick grass, making it difficult to score boundaries.

Inspiration and memories

Sarfaraz shared his childhood memories and said that his father, coach Naushad Khan, had told him that Sunil Gavaskar sir once played a Kanga League match immediately after returning from England. This story always inspired him and his younger brother Mushir. He added that this was his first Kanga League match in three years and felt proud to see his century in 2018.











