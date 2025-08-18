Home

Schools closed in Jammu, Chandigarh, and THESE states and cities; Check all details here

Schools and educational institutes will remain closed on Monday, i.e., August 18 in some cities and states, including Jammu, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Kerala, and Karnataka. Find the complete details ahead.

School Holiday: Schools (both private and public) will remain closed on Monday as announced by the respective government bodies in Jammu, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Kerala, and Karnataka. This immediate decision by some government authorities came after the downpour and incessant rains in many regions. However, in Chandigarh, the holiday was announced by the administration during the Independence Day celebration. The complete information regarding the exact cause of holidays in each city and state is mentioned in this article.

School Holiday in Jammu ordered by the Government

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rainfall on August 18. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted incessant rains over the region on both dates; August 18 and 19. In light of this, the education department of the union territory has announced a holiday in both private and government schools of Jammu division for safety of the school-going children.

School Holiday in Chandigarh

According to the administrative decision of Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, all the government schools and private institutions will remain closed on August 8. The announcement was made in the Parade ground, during the Independence day celebration on August 15. All the academic and administrative functionalities will resume on August 19.

School Holiday in Ujjain

Ujjain will host the royal procession of Baba Mahakal ji on August 18. The administration had announced a holiday for the same in the city.

School Holiday in Kerala due to rains

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. For the same reason, the Thrissur District Collector announced a holiday on August 18 in all educational institutions of the state. This comprises all government schools, ICSE & CBSE-affiliated schools, colleges, and universities.

School Holiday in Karnataka

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in several districts of Karnataka. Some of these include Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga. The Deputy Commissioner of Chikkamagaluru announced a holiday on similar grounds for the date, August 18.











