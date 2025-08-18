Home

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri shared a very interesting anecdote about his teammate and Indian cricket’s legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar. According to Ghavri, Gavaskar considered batting not just as a game or profession, but his sadhana. For him, cricket meant concentration, dedication, and discipline. This was the reason why he did not give importance to any kind of external disturbances while coming on the field. Whether the Prime Minister was in front of him or any other big personality, Gavaskar’s attention was always focused only and only on batting. This unique dedication gave him an unmatched place in the history of Indian cricket.

Batting was worship

Gavaskar was so dedicated to the game that batting was like worship for him. Even the presence of Prime Minister Morarji Desai could not break his concentration.

Incident of Delhi Test

Ghavri recalled that PM Desai came to meet the players in the Test played against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium then now Arun Jaitley Stadium. But Gavaskar, wearing pads, sat in the dressing room and concentrated and refused to go out.

Priority to the team and the game

Gavaskar believed that his batting was the most important thing for the team. He said, “My focus is on my team and batting.” As a result, he batted till the tea break and scored runs.

Mention of controversial innings

Ghavri also mentioned the 1975 World Cup, when Gavaskar scored only 36 runs off 174 balls. Teammates were angry, messages were sent to increase the run rate or get out, but Gavaskar remained firm.

Firm despite criticism

Gavaskar later gave the reason, “I was preparing for future Tests against the English bowlers.” The atmosphere in the dressing room turned bad, but he clearly said, “Leave me alone.”

Unmatched aura

Gavaskar’s career from 1971 to 1987 shows that he played his own way no matter what. His integrity, dedication, and perseverance made him a champion of Indian cricket.











