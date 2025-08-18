August 18, 2025

Connect with Us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

MixCollage-18-Aug-2025-11-06-PM-1168.jpg

Top run scorers in Asia Cup of T20I from India and Pakistan will not play this year due to…, they are….

reporter August 18, 2025
MixCollage-18-Aug-2025-10-37-PM-1745.jpg

Sarfaraz Khan knocks on BCCI doors with blazing ton for Mumbai in….

reporter August 18, 2025
Babar_Hesson.jpg

Babar Azam gets LIFELINE after getting snubbed from Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, head coach Mike Hesson says…

reporter August 18, 2025

You may have missed

QT-delhi-dehradun-expressway22-BEFUN.jpg

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion, may get open on…, plan is to complete work by….

reporter August 18, 2025
war-2-hrithik-jr-ntr.jpg

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR actioner sets box office on fire, creates 5 BIG records in 4 days

reporter August 18, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-18T233728.591.png

This bold film with IMDb 7.7 rating left audiences disturbed for days, ahead of Bandit Queen, movie name is…

reporter August 18, 2025
Untitled-design-2025-08-18T232120.545.png

Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan makes shocking claims about actor’s affair during marriage with Reena Dutta: ‘A secret child with…’

reporter August 18, 2025