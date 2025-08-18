



The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, in collaboration with Wipro, successfully concluded INITIATE Conclave and Awards 2025 held at the latter’s Kodathi Campus, Bengaluru, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, academia, and emerging architects for a high-impact day focused on the future of Enterprise Architecture.

The agenda featured keynotes, expert panels, and sessions on emerging trends, future-ready talent, and academia-industry collaboration.

A highlight of the conclave was the INITIATE Enterprise Architecture Competition for Students 2025 Awards Ceremony, which recognized outstanding student teams from institutions across India and beyond for their innovation and architectural excellence.

“The INITIATE programme is a demonstration of our commitment to furthering industry-academia collaboration anchored on a discipline that is now an existential necessity in all organizations. The demand for trained and certified Enterprise Architects, reflected in the tremendous career growth architects benefit from, both financially and strategically, in an increasingly digital world cannot be overstated. With the support of our Members, the INITIATE Conclave and Awards has emerged as a successful platform to bring together all stakeholders and see how the next generation of Enterprise Architects are being created and nurtured in our academic institutions. Through the world’s first Enterprise Architecture Competition for Students we witnessed history being made in Bangalore. Our continuous endeavour will be to expand this programme even further,” stated Dr. Pallab Saha, GM (India, Middle East & Africa), The Open Group.

“The INITIATE Conclave and Awards 2025 is exciting testament to the value generated by congression of IT industry peers, academia and students came together in enticing the Enterprise Architecture as a strategic capability for the digital & AI era. Wipro is pleased to host this event of thought-provoking panel discussions, students showcase of award-winner architectures; it’s an ecosystem to learn, evolve, and lead together,” stated Sridhar V. Palacholla, Co-Chair INITIATE Work Group & Chief EA, Wipro.

With Wipro as the Premier Sponsor and Union Bank of India as the Cash Prize Sponsor. The conclave served as a vibrant platform for celebrating innovation, fostering collaboration, and advancing future-ready thinking in technology and enterprise architecture.





