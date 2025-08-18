Home

These are India’s seven biggest gold mines, this state hits JACKPOT, huge deposit of gold found, name is….

In India, gold is not just a precious metal but also of great cultural significance.

Gold is a precious element that is highly valued for its rarity, beauty, and utility. Gold is very costly and is used in jewelry making, investments, electrical applications, and even in medical applications due to its unique properties. India is set to become super-rich as geologists have just recently confirmed high-quality gold deposits deep underground in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. Preliminary survey data suggest that the mines cover an area of approximately 100 hectares. Experts believe that this location may contain millions of tons of gold. If the gold deposits can be completely verified, Jabalpur may become one of India’s most mineral-rich areas and transform the economic situation of an entire region. Take a look at 7 significant gold mines in India.

The total estimated gold reserves in India are 879.58 metric tons, as of March 31, 2025. Here are some of the major gold mines in India.

Hutti Gold Mines, in Raichur, Karnataka, is India’s oldest gold mine. According to the media reports, it produces approximately 1.8 tons of gold annually, with a history longer than 2,000 years.

Located in Kolar, Karnataka, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) was founded in 1880 under British rule. The mine was operational till 2001, producing a total of 800 tons of gold. It is to be noted that it was once the second deepest mine in the world. Reportedly, there are plans to reopen the mines and utilize new technology to restart mining by June 2025.

Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, known for its gold mines, came into the spotlight in 2020 when potential reserves were found. In the future, the area may become a promising new mining site in the state.

Ramgiri Gold Field is a mine in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, with historical connections to the Vijayanagara Empire; it is one of the major gold mines in the state.





