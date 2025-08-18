Home

These are the 7 most dangerous zones of India which are prone to cloudbursts; they pose serious risks like…

New Delhi: Cloudburst incidents have caused massive destruction in hilly areas. It is a natural phenomenon in which heavy rains occur in a very short time, which causes floods and landslides. The risk of cloudburst is highest in certain areas of India. Do you know which are these 7 most dangerous zones and what the dangers are there?

Which are the 7 most dangerous zones of the country?

Jammu and Kashmir: Areas like Amarnath cave, Ganderbal, Pahalgam and Kishtwar are repeatedly affected. In 2022, a cloudburst in Amarnath caused heavy damage.

Ladakh: The Leh region was devastated by a cloudburst in 2010, killing more than 200 people.

Himachal Pradesh: Areas like Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Dharamshala and Manali are vulnerable every year during the monsoon. Mandi witnessed 14 cloudbursts in 2025.

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pithoragarh are high-risk areas. Dharali was hit recently on 5 August 2025.

Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh: Tawang, Upper Siang and North Sikkim also witness cloudbursts, although fewer are reported.

Maharashtra: A cloudburst in Mumbai in 2005 brought 944 mm of rainfall, submerging the city.

Kerala: A cloudburst in Idukki and Wayanad in 2018 led to massive floods, killing 324 people.

What kind of dangers are posed by cloudbursts?

Flash floods: Sudden strong flows of water sweep away homes, roads and vehicles.

Landslides: Rainfall causes soil and rocks to collapse, burying villages and property.

Loss of life and property: People are swept away. Cattle die. Homes are destroyed.

Communication disruption: Roads, electricity and mobile networks remain shut for several days.

Loss of crops: Floods submerge fields, causing huge losses to farmers.

Environmental damage: Forests and rivers are damaged, causing deterioration of the ecology.

What do scientists say?

According to scientists, cloudburst incidents are increasing. There are many reasons behind this.

Climate change: Earth’s warming keeps more moisture in the air, which causes heavy rains. For every 1-degree Celsius increase in temperature, the air absorbs 7% more moisture.

Mountainous geography: High mountains like the Himalayas lift moist winds, causing cloudbursts. This process is called orographic lift.

Monsoon and western disturbances: The combination of monsoon moisture and western disturbances creates unstable weather, which increases cloudbursts.

Glacier melting: Melting of Himalayan glaciers increases the moisture in the atmosphere, which further intensifies the rain.

Human activities: Deforestation, illegal mining and expansion of settlements weaken the soil, increasing the dangers.











