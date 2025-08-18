Home

This film, which was released in the year 2023, did not do any wonders on box office, but created the eerie environment with its execution, that can definitely send chills down your spine.

In a city veiled in darkness, a sinister pattern begins to emerge, gruesome murders marked by eerie smiley faces, each more unsettling than the last. Fear spreads like wildfire as a relentless killer plays mind games with the police. But this isn’t just a hunt for a murderer, it’s a chilling descent into the disturbed psyche of both predator and pursuer.

Which film is this?

Here we are talking about Iraivan, a Tamil-language psychological thriller film directed by I. Ahmed, which is one such movie that has stirred conversations among audiences and critics alike. Released on September 28, 2023, the film delves into dark corridors of human psyche, exploring themes of justice, trauma, and the thin line between sanity and madness.

What was the storyline of Iraivan?

The narrative centers around Assistant Commissioner Arjun, portrayed by Jayam Ravi (now known as Ravi Mohan), a cop known for his unorthodox methods and a penchant for delivering justice through lethal encounters. His world is upended when he confronts a serial killer named Brahma, played by Rahul Bose, who leaves a trail of gruesome murders marked by smiley face notes. The case takes a personal toll when Arjun’s close friend and colleague, Andrew, is killed during the investigation, prompting Arjun to resign and seek solace in a quieter life with Priya, Andrew’s sister, played by Nayanthara. However, peace remains elusive as Brahma escapes custody, reigniting a terrifying killing spree that forces Arjun back into the fray.

How were the performances?

The film’s strength lies in its atmospheric tension and the performances of its lead actors. Jayam Ravi delivers a compelling portrayal of a man grappling with guilt and a thirst for justice, while Rahul Bose’s depiction of Brahma is chillingly effective, capturing the essence of a remorseless killer. Nayanthara, though given limited screen time, brings depth to her role, embodying the emotional anchor in Arjun’s tumultuous life.

Despite its promising premise, Iraivan received mixed reviews. Critics praised the film’s initial setup and the psychological complexity of its antagonist but noted that the narrative loses momentum in the second half. Some reviewers also pointed out that the film’s attempt to shock with graphic violence overshadowed its psychological depth.

More about Iraivan

Box office-wise, Iraivan performed modestly. With a worldwide gross of around Rs 22.5 crore, it didn’t break records but found its audience post-theatrical release, which was made under budget of Rs 4 crore, and is currently streaming on Netflix.











