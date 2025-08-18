Home

This film outperformed Maine Pyar Kiya and Ram Lakhan in 1989, earning its lead the Best Actor award over Rishi Kapoor

1989 may have belonged to blockbusters like Maine Pyar Kiya and Chandni, but it was Jackie Shroff who surprised everyone by taking home the Best Actor trophy.

The year 1989 remains one of the most exciting in Bollywood’s history. Big stars lit up the box office, and films crossed unexpected milestones. Salman Khan exploded onto the big screen with Maine Pyar Kiya, winning hearts across India. Rishi Kapoor’s Chandni created waves with its music and romance. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also enjoyed a strong year with their multi-hero films. Yet, amidst these big names, one actor walked away with the ultimate glory.

Which films dominated the Box Office?

From love stories to masala entertainers, 1989 offered everything. Maine Pyar Kiya became the highest-grossing film of the year, cementing Salman’s entry into superstardom. Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Chalbaaz, Ghar Ka Chirag, Elaan-E-Jung, Mahadev, Prem Pratigya and Daata kept the cash registers ringing. Yash Chopra’s Chandni, with Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi, added classic romance to the mix.

But awards are not always about collections. They are about performances that leave a mark.

Best actor nominees

At the 1990 Filmfare Awards, only four actors from 1989’s slate made it to the Best Actor category:

Jackie Shroff (Parinda)

Anil Kapoor (Eeshwar)

Salman Khan (Maine Pyar Kiya)

Rishi Kapoor (Chandni)

With such heavyweights in the race, the result was anyone’s guess.

How did Jackie Shroff seal his place?

Against all odds, it was Jackie Shroff who won the Best Actor award for Parinda. The performance struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. What made the moment unforgettable was his arrival on stage with his infant son Tiger Shroff in his arms. Born in 1990, Tiger unknowingly shared his father’s biggest career high. Veteran actress Rekha presented Jackie with the award, sealing a golden moment in Filmfare history.

Why was Parinda so special?

Released on 3 November 1989, Parinda, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stood out for its gritty storytelling. Alongside Jackie, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit. Known for its intense performances and realistic portrayal of Mumbai’s underworld, the film was hailed as a cult classic. Nana Patekar, in particular, was lauded for his chilling role, while Jackie’s layered performance made the film timeless.

Box Office vs Awards

While Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya ruled the box office and Rishi Kapoor’s Chandni remained a cultural gem, Jackie Shroff’s Parinda earned him the respect of the industry. His 1990 Filmfare Best Actor win remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable surprises, a reminder that sometimes, performances outshine stardom.











