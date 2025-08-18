This film, which caused tragic accident during shoot, was made on budget of Rs 35 crore, earned Rs 70 crore, movie is…, lead actors were…

Home

This film, which was released in the year 2009, was made under the budget of Rs 35 crore and now referred as cult-classic of all time.

In world of cinema, certain titles carry a weight that transcends their literal meaning. One such film, helmed by a visionary director, not only challenged linguistic norms but also became a pivotal point in the careers of its lead actors. The journey of this film is marked by unexpected events, both on and off the screen, that have etched it into the annals of cinematic history.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Kaminey (2009), directed by legendary Vishal Bhardwaj. The title itself, translating to a derogatory term in Hindi, sparked discussions upon its release. However, it was the compelling narrative and stellar performances that truly captivated audiences and now hailed as cult classic. Priyanka Chopra portrayed Sweety Bhope, an assertive Maharashtrian woman, while Shahid Kapoor took on the challenging roles of twin brothers Guddu and Charlie, with distinct speech impediments.

What was the storyline?

The film’s plot follows twin brothers Charlie and Guddu, both played by Shahid Kapoor, who have speech disorders and lead very different lives. When Charlie gets caught in a drug racket and Guddu elopes with a gangster’s sister (Priyanka Chopra), chaos unfolds. Their paths collide amid crime, politics, and betrayal, leading to a gripping tale of survival and brotherhood.

What incident had happened on the sets of Kaminey?

As per IMDb trivia, during a late-night shoot in Pune, actors Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were involved in a motorcycle accident. The scene required Chopra to ride a bike with Kapoor as the pillion passenger. Despite safety precautions, including helmets and a pre-checked route, the bike skidded on a muddy slope, causing both actors to fall. The motorcycle toppled over, landing on them. Chopra sustained minor injuries, including scratches and bruises, while Kapoor escaped unhurt.

How was the box-office reception?

Made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, Kaminey earned Rs 41 crore net in India and grossed Rs 70 crore worldwide, giving it an overall average performance at box office. Its success was boosted by critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth. Kaminey featured a strong supporting cast including Amol Gupte as Bhope Bhau, Chandan Roy Sanyal as Mikhail, Tenzing Nima as Tashi, and Shiv Subramaniam as a cop that added depth and intensity to the film’s gripping narrative.











