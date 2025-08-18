Home

This star is celebrating his 91st birthday. Even at this age, he was once a huge name in cinema. However, he has now disappeared from film, but even after this he is continuously contributing to literature.

Bollywood’s famous lyricist Gulzar’s name is taken with great respect in the film industry. He is celebrating his 91st birthday. It has been 65 years since he has been working in the film industry. During this time, the actor worked in many films and appeared in different roles. Gulzar wrote thousands of songs, wrote dialogues, did screenwriting, editing, and he also contributed a lot to TV serials. Apart from all this, he also directed many films that are still liked even today. But after a time, Gulzar stopped making films. Gulzar once told about this during an interview.

Why did Gulzar stop making films?

Gulzar is remembered for his songs. As a lyricist, Gulzar did many films and won many awards, including Oscar-Grammy. But Gulzar also made many great films during his career. His first directorial film was Mere Apne, which he made with Vinod Khanna. After this, he made many masterpiece films with actors like Vinod Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, and Jeetendra. This series started in the year 1971 and continued till 1999. His film Hu Tu Tu was released in 1999. But after this, Gulzar never made any film. Let us know what the reason was for this.

These are reasons why Gulzar was not making films

When Gulzar used to make a film, he did not want much interference in it. But in the film Hu Tu Tu, the director did not get along well with the makers, and he did not like much interference either. He had said during an interview that when he has no control over the final cut of the film, then what is the point? Producers edit the film and release it without asking. Due to these reasons, he never looked back at filmmaking. However, he remained active as a lyricist.

Apart from this, he wanted to work more in literature for children, and he was also getting old. Due to all these reasons, he gave up filmmaking. In many reports, it was also said that Gulzar had worked very hard for the film Hu Tu Tu, and he was emotionally attached to this film. But the film did not do well at the box office and Gulzar was also upset about this.

What were Gulzar’s last few projects?

Talking about the film Hu Tu Tu, Tabu, Sunil Shetty, Nana Patekar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were seen in it. The songs of the film were written by Gulzar, and its music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Talking about Gulzar, his last film was Sam Bahadur, which came out in 2023. Apart from this, he has also appeared in Kutte, Ponniyin Selvan, and Sky is Pink. At the same time, he was also a part of the film Crazxy in 2025.











