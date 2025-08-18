Home

Top run scorers in Asia Cup of T20I from India and Pakistan will not play this year due to…, they are….

Top T20I run-scorers from India and Pakistan won’t play Asia Cup 2025 due to retirement or rest. Will their absence affect the India-Pakistan clash? They are Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam.

New Delhi: Pakistan has announced its team for Asia Cup 2025. This time, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not in the team. The team includes players like Salman Ali Agha, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Haris. Shaheen and Haris Rauf’s fast bowling can prove to be dangerous for the opposition, while Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha will strengthen the team in batting.

Key players of India are not in this tournament

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not play in this Asia Cup for India, as both have retired from T20 cricket. However, despite their absence, India’s team includes players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj, who are enough to make the match exciting.

When and where will the India-Pak match take place?

This great match between India and Pakistan will be played in Dubai on 14 September. Fans have their eyes on this match, as it is always considered the most high-voltage contest. There are many young and experienced players in both teams who can play a decisive role in the match.

Performance statistics

For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has scored 1,949 runs in 97 T20 matches, including 11 half-centuries. Haris Rauf has taken 120 wickets in 87 matches, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 104 wickets in 81 matches. For India, Hardik Pandya has scored 1,812 runs in 114 matches and taken 94 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,598 runs in 83 matches and hit 21 half-centuries and 4 centuries.

Why will the match be exciting?

Even though four key players are not playing in this match, both teams have many dangerous players. The clash between Pakistan’s fast bowlers and India’s batsmen will be exciting. The strategy, bowling, and batting performance of both teams will make the match memorable.

Which player will be decisive?

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj will put pressure on the opposition batsmen with fast bowling for India. Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha will bat strongly for Pakistan. The performance of these players in this match could decide the result.

The match between India and Pakistan in this Asia Cup will be exciting without any doubt. Both teams have talented and experienced players. Even if Rohit and Virat are not playing, the match will be high-voltage in itself.











