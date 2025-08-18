Home

India star’s batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently seen taking a stroll through the streets of London.



India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted taking a walk on the streets of London enjoying their time

The right-handed batter is currently only playing ODI cricket after retiring from T20I and Test format. Kohli participated in the Champions Trophy, where Team India won, prior to his first IPL 2025 championship victory with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli, who is currently on vacation, will play in the ODI series against Australia, which begins in October.

Virat and Anushka moved to London in 2024

In 2024, Anushka and Kohli moved to London along with their two children. A video of the couple strolling through London’s streets and interacting with the locals recently went viral on social media.

The video quickly went viral, leaving Indian fans emotional, with many saying that the former India captain has chosen “peace over fame.”

Virat Kohli and Rihit Sharma’s ODI World Cup selection uncertain

Both Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma, announced their retirement from T20Is and Test matches, may not make to the ODI World Cup 2027 squad, according to numerous reports.

The star duo will not be playing for the majority of the year because they have already retired from Test and T20I cricket. Kohli and Rohit will have very few match days as they can only play in the one-day format.

India will only play nine ODIs from October until the next IPL, or nine international match days, according to the original schedule. The two must continue to play at their best for the remaining nearly two years until the ODI World Cup.

According to some reports, in order to improve their chances, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.











