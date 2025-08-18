Home

War 2 Box office collection day 5: Hrithik Roshan’s movie inches closer to Rajinikanth’s Coolie, needs Rs… more – Will it pass Monday test?

War 2

Yash Raj Films’ action franchise War’s sequel, War 2, had a strong start as soon as it hit theatres. The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR drew large crowds initially, but the film’s earnings are now gradually declining. The fifth-day box office figures are out, and it’s clear that the film will now have to rely on the strength of its content to sustain through the second week.

War 2’s big earnings in the first four days

This big-budget film, released on August 14, earned over Rs 174 crore in its first four days. On its opening day alone, the film collected an impressive Rs 52 crore, with Rs 22.75 crore coming from the Telugu belt and Rs 29 crore from the Hindi market.

On the second day, Friday, the film added another Rs 57.35 crore. On the special occasion of Janmashtami (Saturday), it witnessed a massive turnout, although earnings dipped slightly to Rs 33.25 crore. On Sunday, the film maintained a similar level of performance, earning Rs 32.15 crore.

War 2 could not escape the Monday test

A significant drop was observed in the film’s earnings on Monday, the first weekday. The total net collection on the fifth day stood at Rs 6.66 crore, including earnings from all three languages – Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. While this decline is natural, it also indicates that the film now needs strong word-of-mouth to sustain its run.

In five days, War 2 has earned a total net of Rs 181.41 crore in India, as per sacnilk.com. Although this figure is impressive, given the high expectations surrounding the film, especially considering its mega budget of Rs 300 crore, it is becoming a challenge for the film to surpass them.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukherji and is a part of the Yash Raj Spy Universe. While Hrithik Roshan has appeared strong in his action avatar, South superstar Junior NTR has made his Bollywood debut with this film. Along with him, actors like Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana have also appeared in lead roles.

War 2’s direct competition with Rajinikanth’s Coolie

While War 2 is making a splash in the theatres, Rajinikanth’s film Coolie has given tough competition to this action drama. Coolie seems to be dominating the South Indian market, which has affected the Telugu and Tamil earnings of War 2. As Coolie has crossed Rs 200 crore on Monday, the gap stood at Rs 19 crore as of 11 pm, on August 18.

Will ‘War 2’ be able to survive?

The film was expected to join the Rs 200 crore club within its first week, but the drop on Monday has slowed down those prospects a bit. Now, all eyes are on the figures for Tuesday and Wednesday. If the film crosses the Rs 200 crore mark within a week, it could prove to be another big hit for Yash Raj.











