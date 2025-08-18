War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR actioner sets box office on fire, creates 5 BIG records in 4 days

Home

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner sets box office on fire, creates 5 BIG records in 4 days – Check detailed report

War 2 movie starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, creates 5 big records. Here’s the detailed box office collection report.

War 2 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 was released worldwide on August 14. Despite facing tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the film drew a large audience in the Hindi and Telugu markets, although it didn’t perform as well in Tamil. With a massive budget and mixed reviews from the audience, War 2 still managed to break several records on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 52 crore in India alone on Day 1. From becoming the biggest opener for both Hrithik and Kiara to securing the third spot behind Spider-Man, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has set new benchmarks.

War 2 left Chhaava behind on opening day

With an opening of Rs 52 crore, War 2 left Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster film Chhaava far behind. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava had an opening of Rs 33.10 crore. This difference in opening-day collections clearly shows how eagerly audiences were waiting for this action-packed film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. In fact, the combination of big stars, high-octane action, and a popular franchise helped War 2 make a strong impression right from day one.

War 2 beats 3 films of the spy franchise

War 2 has secured the third position in the production house’s spy franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Tiger 3. The only films ahead of it in terms of opening day collections are Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which opened at Rs 57 crore, and Hrithik Roshan’s prequel War, which opened at Rs 53.35 crore.

War 2 is the second biggest opening of Indian cinema in 2025

Although War 2 couldn’t surpass Coolie on its first day, it still achieved the second-biggest opening of the year. By overtaking Chhaava and pushing it further down the rankings, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer demonstrated its strong hold on Indian audiences.

Hrithik Roshan’s biggest worldwide opening

War 2 has also become Hrithik Roshan’s biggest worldwide opener. While the original War grossed Rs 78 crore globally on its first day, the sequel has surpassed it with Rs 84 crore. Hrithik’s star power, combined with the film’s action-packed appeal, has made this release a global success, setting a new personal record for the actor.

Kiara Advani’s biggest opener

For Kiara Advani, War 2 has now become her biggest opener, surpassing her previous hits MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kabir Singh. In its opening weekend alone, the film crossed the Rs 170 crore mark in India, giving tough competition to Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also features Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles.











