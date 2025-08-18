Home

Why is Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Pakistan right after his India trip, he wants to meet Shahbaz Sharif and Munir to discuss…

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit Pakistan and meet Pakistan Army Chief and Asim Munir after the India trip.

New Delhi: In a significant set of development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to visit India between August 18–19 where he is expected to hold crucial bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. The visit of the Chinese foreign minister is of utmost significance due to the increasing trade tensions between India and the US due to President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. However, it has also been reported that the Chinese foreign minister will also be visited Pakistan after the India trip, pushing a lot of questions about the visit. Here are all the details you need to know about the India visit of Chinese foreign minister and why he is visiting Pakistan after the India trip.

Why is Chinese Foreign Minister visiting Pakistan?

The visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister to Pakistan cannot be ignored as it is expected to finalize Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming trip to Beijing for the SCO summit (Aug 31–Sep 1, Tianjin). Experts also say that the timing of the visit is significant as it comes after the India–Pakistan military conflict in May and amid Pakistan’s growing engagement with the Donald Trump led US government. Therefore, it is said that Pakistan’s recent realignment towards the US may prompt clarifications to China. Notably, the Chinese Foreign Minister is also expected to meet Pakistan Chief of Defence Staff to discuss some issues between the two countries.

Why is Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit important for India?

During the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister, India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity, a report by IANS news agency said. Alos, the visit is significant as it comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected China trip later this month.

