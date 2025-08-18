Home

Entertainment

Why is ‘The Conjuring Universe’ being ended? Director Michael Chaves makes big revelation, ‘You want things to…’

Conjuring maker recently revealed why the horror universe is coming to an end. Despite catering to a large audience, Director Michael Chaves reveals the reason.

Many films of ‘The Conjuring’ Universe have been released so far, and most of them have received a crazy response at the box office. These films, based on true events, have been superhits, but now with their upcoming part, the makers have decided to end this universe. Director Michael Chaves feels that now the time to end ‘The Conjuring’ Universe. This horror movie universe has a huge fan following, and that is why the question arises arising to why Michael is ending this Cineverse. Michael has also answered this question.

Why is the Conjuring universe coming to an end?

Michael is going to end this movie series with his upcoming film ‘Conjuring – The Last Rites’. He said that he has decided to end this Cineverse with the consent of his team. In a conversation with SFX magazine, Michael said, “I loved working with everyone, but everyone (team) felt that right now it is at its peak, and it is time to end it here. You always want things to stop when they are at their peak.”

Conjuring director makes a big revelation on the Conjuring universe

Michael said that no one wants a franchise to face downfall because of them. This was a unique opportunity when we could decide when and how to tell the last chapter. Michael said that he feels the pressure of giving a perfect ending to Ed and Loren in the Conjuring Universe. The director said, “I am saying this as a person who loves this series very much and considers himself lucky to be a part of it.”

How much did the Conjuring universe earn?

Let us tell you that this film, which was released in 2013, cost Rs 158 crore to make, and it did a business of Rs 2564 crore at the worldwide box office. Whereas Rs 52 crore was spent on making Annabelle, but it earned Rs 2061 crore at the worldwide box office. Rs 320 crore was spent on making ‘The Conjuring 2’, but it did a business of Rs 2,575 crore at the worldwide box office.











