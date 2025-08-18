Home

Entertainment

You won’t believe, Fahadh Faasil turned down this Hollywood director’s film because of…, he is…

During an interview, Malayalam industry’s gem Fahadh Faasil shared about the opportunity from Hollywood from an Oscar winning director.

In world of cinema, unexpected turns often shape an actor’s journey. Fahadh Faasil, a prominent figure in Malayalam cinema, once found himself at such a crossroads. An opportunity arose to collaborate with legendary Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Oscar-winning director known for films like The Revenant and Birdman. However, this potential partnership did not come to fruition.

What did Fahadh Faasil say?

In a candid interview with Cue Studio, Fahadh shared insights into why this collaboration didn’t materialize. He revealed that while discussions had progressed to a video call with Iñárritu, concerns about his accent became a significant hurdle. The director suggested that Fahadh undergo accent training in the United States for three to four months. However, this training period would be unpaid, and Fahadh felt that the commercial aspects didn’t align with his priorities. He admitted, “I didn’t feel enough fire to put in that much effort just to work on my accent.”

Was Fahadh Faasil fit for the role that Alejandro González Iñárritu wanted?

Reflecting on the experience, Fahadh acknowledged that perhaps during their conversation, Iñárritu sensed he wasn’t the right fit for the role. He stated, “Maybe if there hadn’t been an audition, it might have worked out.” Despite this missed opportunity, Fahadh expressed no regrets. He emphasized his deep connection to Malayalam cinema, saying, “All the magic in my life has happened here.” While the chance to work with a renowned international director was significant, Fahadh prioritized authenticity and personal fulfillment in his career choices.

More about Fahadh Faasil and Alejandro González Iñárritu

Fahadh Faasil is one of most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema, especially known for his work in Malayalam films. With a career that took off after his breakthrough performance in Chaappa Kurishu (2011), he has since become synonymous with intense, nuanced roles. Films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights, and Joji showcase his range and ability to portray complex human emotions with minimalism and authenticity. He has also made his mark in Tamil and Telugu industries with performances in Vikram and Pushpa: The Rise.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is a Mexican filmmaker and one of the most respected directors in world cinema. He gained international fame with Amores Perros (2000), followed by critically acclaimed films like 21 Grams and cult-classic Babel. His work is known for its deep emotional themes, nonlinear narratives, and visual storytelling. Iñárritu won back-to-back Academy Awards for Best Director for Birdman (2014) and The Revenant (2015), making history in the process.











