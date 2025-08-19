Home

India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2025: 15-member team announced, Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal miss out, Shubman Gill is new…

India announced a 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 with Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Big names like Shreyas Iyer and Jaiswal missed out. Will this combination defend the title?

New Delhi: India’s team has been announced for the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav will captain this team of 15 players. The selection of the team was almost as expected. The biggest discussion was on the name of Shubman Gill, who has not only got a place in the team but has also been made the vice-captain.

Shubman Gill given vice-captaincy, trust in opening pair

The Indian selectors have expressed confidence in the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson for the Asia Cup. Abhishek Sharma is currently the world’s number one batsman in the T20 rankings, while Tilak Verma, who is the world’s number two batsman, has also been included in the team.

Middle order and all-rounder combination

The middle order of the team includes Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Rinku Singh along with captain Suryakumar Yadav. Apart from this, Jitesh Sharma has got a place in the team as the second wicketkeeper-batsman. As all-rounders, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube will be an important part of the team.

Balance in the bowling department

The responsibility of bowling will be on the shoulders of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav have been selected to strengthen the team in the spin department. Fast bowler Harshit Rana is also a part of the team.

These players did not get a chance

Some big names did not get a place in the team selection. These include players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj. All of them have been kept in the list of standby players.

India’s full team and tournament preparation

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

India will look to defend the title

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from September 9. India will enter the field this time with the intention of defending the title. It won this tournament in 2023 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Now India will have a golden opportunity to win the Asia Cup for the 9th time.











