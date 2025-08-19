After Salman Khan’s Sikandar, AR Murugadoss was supposed to work with another superstar, shelved it due to…, he is…

Home

In a recent conversation, Sikandar director AR Murugadoss revealed that he had once approached another Bollywood stalwart for his project, which is set to release soon.

In world of cinema, some collaborations remain in the realm of ‘what could have been.’ One such intriguing possibility was a film project of Tamil director AR Murugadoss that, despite initial enthusiasm, never came to fruition. The reasons behind its shelving offer a glimpse into the complexities of filmmaking.

Which project is this?

Director A.R. Murugadoss, known for his work on Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Ghajini and Salman Khan’s box-office dud, Sikandar, recently revealed during his conversation with Galatta Plus that he had once pitched a character to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a film titled Madharaasi. This pitch occurred approximately seven to eight years ago, when Murugadoss had only conceptualized the protagonist’s role without a complete script. Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in the character, but due to prolonged delays and lack of follow-up communication, the project did not progress.

What happened to Madharaasi?

After delays, Murugadoss eventually moved on, and the film, now starring Amaran fame star Sivakarthikeyan, is set for release on September 5, 2025, in multiple languages, including Hindi, under title Dil Madharaasi. In Madharaasi, Sivakarthikeyan portrays a character grappling with psychological challenges, navigating a narrative that intertwines personal trauma with broader societal issues. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Vidyut Jammwal as the antagonist, marking his return to Tamil cinema after over decade. Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, with Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Shabeer Kallarakkal in pivotal roles.

What did AR Murugadoss say about the failure of Sikandar?

Murugadoss also reflected on his challenges with Hindi-language films, particularly after the underwhelming performance of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj. He attributed part of the film’s failure to his limited proficiency in Hindi, which hindered effective communication and understanding on set. This experience influenced his decision to focus on projects in languages he is more comfortable with, such as Tamil.

